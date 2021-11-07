Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,274,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,524,000 after buying an additional 689,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after buying an additional 2,334,920 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 2,705,163 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,058,000 after buying an additional 2,568,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,816,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after buying an additional 3,160,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.84. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

