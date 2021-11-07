MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MELI stock traded up $73.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,629.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,693.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,594.67. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,219.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.
In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
