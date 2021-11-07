MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Announces Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $73.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,629.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,693.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,594.67. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,219.14 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,007.47.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

