MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,200.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,007.47.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,629.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,693.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,594.67. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,219.14 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 22.4% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 77.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 18.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 16.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

