Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.09 Million

Analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce sales of $96.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.90 million and the highest is $99.00 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $422.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $376.62 million, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $388.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 64,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,777. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $706,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

