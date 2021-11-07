Meridian Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.76 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meridian in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the company will earn $5.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $31.48 on Friday. Meridian has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 21.43%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Meridian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.