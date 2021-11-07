Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $126.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meritage Homes reported third-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew 85% and 10.7%, respectively, year over year. Higher home sales gross margin (up 820 basis points) is encouraging despite unprecedented supply-chain issues. Its successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Its strategy of targeting entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Meanwhile, improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and more demand for single family homes in low-density areas are likely to aid Meritage Homes going forward. Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed the industry year to date. Yet, rising land, labor and raw material costs are risks.”

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTH. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $561,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.