Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $31.39

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.39, but opened at $29.51. Merus shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 9,297 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRUS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

Get Merus alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Merus by 25.5% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,285,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,500 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 33.1% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after purchasing an additional 233,418 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.