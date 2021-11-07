Meta (MTA) Market Capitalization Hits $47.61 Million

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Meta coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00255543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.