MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,449 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

HALO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

