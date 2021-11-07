MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,067,000 after buying an additional 61,205 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 9.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fortive by 36.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

