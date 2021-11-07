MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 171,504 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171,504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

NYSE CLF opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.27. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.