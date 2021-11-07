MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,773 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Dover by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Dover by 451.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 35,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $171.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.70.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

