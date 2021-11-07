MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 27,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $390,535 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $53.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.