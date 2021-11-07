Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

MTRO stock opened at GBX 131.40 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 63.05 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 163 ($2.13). The firm has a market cap of £226.56 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.16.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

