Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 41,001 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 117,145.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fortive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $153,531,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,432,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

