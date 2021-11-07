Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 87,953.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 315.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 37,873 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 6.1% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.88.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $304.18 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $312.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

