Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 87,881.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,275 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Iron Mountain by 600.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after buying an additional 414,436 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $1,555,991. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $47.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.