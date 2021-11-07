Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Increases Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 93,657.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after purchasing an additional 375,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,624 shares of company stock worth $15,208,773 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

NYSE TYL opened at $533.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $549.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

