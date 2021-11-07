Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 22,832 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 126,844.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 130.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

NYSE:XPO opened at $78.60 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.51 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

