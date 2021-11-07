Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 88,268.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

