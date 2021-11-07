Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.00 ($12.94) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

OUKPY opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.