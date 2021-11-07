Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $33.350-$33.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $32.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.61 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.67 billion.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q4 guidance to $10.00 to $10.05 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $34.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,518.53. The company had a trading volume of 186,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,158. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $1,033.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,626.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,420.87.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 342.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,381.40.

In related news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.88, for a total transaction of $187,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $143,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,811 shares of company stock valued at $28,761,532 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.