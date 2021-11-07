MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,255,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,488. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

