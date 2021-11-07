MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06, Zacks reports. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MFA Financial stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 5,255,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,488. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

