MGM China (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Trading Down 6.2%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF)’s stock price dropped 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 4,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

MCHVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM China from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

