Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $85.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

