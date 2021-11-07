Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,656,507 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,234 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $140,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $72.92 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

