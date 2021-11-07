Millennium Management LLC Acquires 166,459 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $35,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $92,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth $201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in WEX during the second quarter valued at $235,000.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.04 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

