Millennium Management LLC Has $36.94 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,019,869 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CMS Energy worth $36,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,190 shares of company stock worth $1,342,591 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

