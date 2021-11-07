Millennium Management LLC Has $39.72 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $39,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,723,982,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $19,254,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,883. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDS opened at $446.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $448.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.60.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

