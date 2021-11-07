Millennium Management LLC Has $41.82 Million Stock Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,345 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.85% of International Game Technology worth $41,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Shares of IGT stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.54 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on IGT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.