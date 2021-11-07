Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

NYSE:MTX traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $76.06. 148,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerals Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,909 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Minerals Technologies worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.