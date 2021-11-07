Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.
NYSE:MTX traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $76.06. 148,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,623. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.33 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.43.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
