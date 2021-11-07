Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minim Inc. is the creator of innovative internet access products which dependably connect people to the information they need. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the Motorola brand and ZOOM(R) trademark. Minim Inc., formerly known as Zoom Telephonics Inc., is headquartered in Manchester, NH. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Minim from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Minim in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $1.58 on Friday. Minim has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $72.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 0.19.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Minim will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,286 shares in the company, valued at $15,883.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Minim as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

