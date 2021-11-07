Mint Club (MINT) Market Capitalization Reaches $18.74 Million

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $18.74 million and approximately $264,222.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00040298 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

