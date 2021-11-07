Minter Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,159.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Minter Network has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $9,159.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00082166 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00137055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00083486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00099811 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,992,622,256 coins and its circulating supply is 4,787,412,689 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.