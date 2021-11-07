MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 22.9% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.21 million and $8,426.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,710.08 or 0.07209937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.15 or 0.00315564 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $611.78 or 0.00936481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00083940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.48 or 0.00412499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00262857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00235904 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.