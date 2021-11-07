Mirrored Apple 1-Day Volume Tops $52,350.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 7th. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $24.13 million and $52,350.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.47 or 0.00251166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,214 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars.

