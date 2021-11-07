Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $52,350.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for about $155.47 or 0.00251166 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $24.13 million and approximately $52,350.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 155,214 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

