Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading Down 0.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.18. 44,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 43,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

