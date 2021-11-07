Mizuho Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 45,641,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,076,559. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a PE ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 665.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 219,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 190,407 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 7,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 509,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 864.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 40,003 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

