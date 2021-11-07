MKM Partners Cuts Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $29.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its price target decreased by MKM Partners from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.08.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $23.53 on Thursday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $635.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Playtika by 175,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Playtika during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Playtika during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

