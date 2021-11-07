MML Investors Services LLC Buys 556 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $107,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

NASDAQ GH opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 41.49% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.