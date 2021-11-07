MML Investors Services LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $12,490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,882,052 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $233.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.52. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.87.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

