MML Investors Services LLC Has $246,000 Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,329,000 after buying an additional 1,195,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 351,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $22,554,000.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

QSR stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

