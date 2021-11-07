MML Investors Services LLC Invests $235,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $344,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,854 shares of company stock worth $17,132,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNDM. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

