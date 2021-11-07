Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Cap of $18.32 Million

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. One Modefi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002108 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $18.32 million and $158,545.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modefi has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00255632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00102873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

Modefi (CRYPTO:MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,037,696 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

