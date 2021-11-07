Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NYSE:MODN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. 163,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,745. Model N has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Model N news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $463,171.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,191 shares in the company, valued at $15,262,399.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $932,468 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 499.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.