ModiHost Reaches Market Cap of $220,200.27 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market capitalization of $220,200.27 and approximately $41,654.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00259206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00101402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011897 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

ModiHost Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ModiHost using one of the exchanges listed above.

