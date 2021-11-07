Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.88.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:MOH traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.18. 199,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $312.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after buying an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

