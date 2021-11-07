MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $467.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,153 shares of company stock worth $44,035,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $20.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $555.58. 992,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,937. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $557.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $485.70 and its 200 day moving average is $387.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.